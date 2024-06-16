Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FSI opened at $1.97 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

About Flexible Solutions International

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

