Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 1.1%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 2,650,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,444,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,174 shares of company stock worth $26,282,145 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $84,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.