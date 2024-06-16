Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 1.6%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $242.05 and last traded at $243.65. 1,686,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,132,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,803 shares of company stock worth $86,110,620. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.