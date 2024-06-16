International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.7%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $167.23 and last traded at $167.92. Approximately 558,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,552,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.