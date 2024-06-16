NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.34. 7,842,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 56,297,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,938 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in NIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.