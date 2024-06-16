AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80. 1,843,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,403,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,819,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

