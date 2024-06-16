Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.99 and last traded at $41.06. 295,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,135,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

