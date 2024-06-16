Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.60 and last traded at $55.28. Approximately 441,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,280,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Celestica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Celestica by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 147,417 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 82.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

