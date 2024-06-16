Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

