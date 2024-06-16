Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MHH stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
