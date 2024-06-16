Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.