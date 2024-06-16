Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

NYSE TISI opened at $8.29 on Friday. Team has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,474,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,599.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,235 shares of company stock valued at $378,626. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

