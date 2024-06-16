Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 608,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

