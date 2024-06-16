Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCI

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $37.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.