Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OSG stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.
Read More
