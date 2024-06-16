Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CYRX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cryoport news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,625 shares of company stock valued at $243,772 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 73.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Cryoport by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.64. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. Cryoport’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

