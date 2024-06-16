Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 845,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,232,981 shares.The stock last traded at $43.63 and had previously closed at $44.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.