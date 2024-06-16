Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Trading Up 12.4%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 85,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 391,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRON shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 145,781 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Disc Medicine by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Disc Medicine by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 353,382 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

