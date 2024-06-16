Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Knife River stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Knife River has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. Knife River’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($516.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Knife River by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter worth about $871,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

