Contrasting Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) & Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Plymouth Industrial REIT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 1 3 0 2.40 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.33%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT 11.42% 4.74% 1.57% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -10.08% N/A -1.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 4.76 $13.66 million $0.43 48.72 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $102.32 million 0.08 -$4.69 million ($891.61) 0.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

