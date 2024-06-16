Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 49,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 123,512 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.07.
The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. Equities analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
