Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 49,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 123,512 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. Equities analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,004.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 131,202 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

