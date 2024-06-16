Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.90.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.51. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$33.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74.

(Get Free Report

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.