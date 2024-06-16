L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares to Split on Monday, June 24th

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 24th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 24th.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.681 per share. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

About L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.