Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBPB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PBPB

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.22 million, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 859,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.