Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HESM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,660,000 after buying an additional 3,107,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,576,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,187,000 after purchasing an additional 305,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,431,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,550,000 after purchasing an additional 72,548 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 887,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,109,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,331,000 after purchasing an additional 773,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

NYSE HESM opened at $35.23 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.10%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

