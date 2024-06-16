Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $9.78 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after buying an additional 371,350 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,354,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.