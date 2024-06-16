Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,154,996 shares of company stock worth $8,708,673. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 358,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 2.28. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

