Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LESL opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $844.26 million, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

