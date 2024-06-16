Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.79. Popular has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $93.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Popular by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Popular by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 286,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Popular by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

