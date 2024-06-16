Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,845.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,623 shares of company stock worth $6,408,526 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VITL opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

