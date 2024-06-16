Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.85.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.33. Westlake has a 1 year low of $107.34 and a 1 year high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Westlake by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after acquiring an additional 675,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $50,961,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $25,154,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 109,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

