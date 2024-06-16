X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 249,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 153,210 shares.The stock last traded at $49.91 and had previously closed at $50.07.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

