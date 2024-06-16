BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Erste Group Bank

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Erste Group Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

BP stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. BP has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 10.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vima LLC lifted its stake in BP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vima LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

