Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 115,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 144,169 shares.The stock last traded at $16.92 and had previously closed at $17.12.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $605.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.

Institutional Trading of Global SuperDividend US ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

