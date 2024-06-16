Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Gap Down to $16.66

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $16.17. Simmons First National shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 25,153 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,495,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $27,751,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $10,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 270,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

