DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading 2.1% Higher

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 793,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,299,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. KeyCorp lowered DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $29,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,634. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 60,146 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 119,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 93,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

