Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.94 and last traded at $63.85. Approximately 746,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,470,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insmed Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 3,984.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,327 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 962,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

