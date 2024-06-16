Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 468,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 368,289 shares.The stock last traded at $26.82 and had previously closed at $26.76.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,385,000 after acquiring an additional 241,974 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 161,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after buying an additional 325,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 972,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.