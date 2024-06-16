AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.29. 788,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,281,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,726,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,034,958. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,557,000 after buying an additional 93,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $304,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 669.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 172,097 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

