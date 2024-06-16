VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Up 63.6% in May

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Robotics ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Norwood Financial Corp owned approximately 2.57% of VanEck Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOT opened at $44.62 on Friday. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

VanEck Robotics ETF Company Profile

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

