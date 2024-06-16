DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.83

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 412742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

