Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 4.4%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 32,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 735,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNTL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $627.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,936 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 307,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 212,872 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

