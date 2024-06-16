Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 10,429,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 33,146,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $994.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 377,415 shares of company stock worth $321,226 in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

