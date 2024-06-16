Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Experian Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31.

Experian Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

