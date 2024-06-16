Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $148.70 and last traded at $148.84. 215,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,560,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.28.

Specifically, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,279,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $47,950,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

