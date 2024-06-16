Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 121,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 537,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Fortune Minerals Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Fortune Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.