Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,890,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

