ATI (NYSE:ATI) Trading Down 4.6%

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.39 and last traded at $54.46. Approximately 210,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,327,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ATI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,524,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,478 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after acquiring an additional 594,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ATI by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,372,000 after purchasing an additional 866,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ATI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,694 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

