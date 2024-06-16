BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,896,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,124,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,819,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 819,847 shares of company stock worth $6,539,117 over the last 90 days.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 285,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,448 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

