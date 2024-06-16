Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.81

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 264164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAAC. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $610.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

