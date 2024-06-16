Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Expands By 61.4%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPCIF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.13. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

